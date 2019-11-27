June Armstrong of Silver Water and formerly of Port Colborne passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side on Friday, November 22, 2019, in her 87th year. Beloved wife of John for over 67 years. Beloved mother of Deborah Fabiani (Ronnie Roberts) and Randall (Joyce) Armstrong. June will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Stephanie (Vaso), Darryl (Sonia), Bradley and Brian (Chantal), great-grandchildren Bianca, Luca, Ethan, Eliana, sister Louise Harfst, sister-in-law Pearl Moscrip, several nieces, nephews and cousins and by her dear friends and the Silver Water Happy Hour Gang. Predeceased by her parents Alfred and Ida (Patterson) Moscrip, son-in-law Joe Fabiani and brothers Albert and Don Moscrip. At June’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. Ashes will be interred at a later date in Port Colborne. Memorial donations may be made to the Manitoulin Lodge, Angel Bus or charity of choice as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.