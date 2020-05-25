Julie Violet Plume

October 31, 1962 – May 21, 2020

In loving memory of our beloved Julie Violet Plume, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, sister-in-law, godmother, cousin and dear friend. Your spirited laugh and friendly smile will be greatly missed. Julie began her Spirit Journey at her home in Wiikwemkoong at the age of 57. Sweet daughter of Russell Norman Sr. and Hilda Rose Plume (nee Shawana) (both predeceased) and dear goddaughter of Lloyd (predeceased) and Margaret Shawana of Sudbury. Beloved mother of Misty (Shawn), Conrad and Kyle (Tanya) of Wiikwemkoong and special daughter Natalie. Dear grandmother of Alyssa Plume, Nathan and Laurin Moro, all of Sarnia, Destiny, Miiangun, Masyn and Kyla of Wiikwemkoong. Great-grandmother of Kaiden, Kianna, Keeghan and Bentley. Loving sister of Linda (Doug) Peterson of Wawa, Russell (predeceased) ( Loretta Assinewai) Plume of Sudbury, Gail (Shane) of Sudbury, Lana (Leroy) Trudeau of Sudbury, Rodney (predeceased) (Lori Lafortune) of Sudbury and special sister to Martha Ominika (nee Shawana). Dear godmother of Lindsay Trudeau (predeceased), Santana Nebenionquit of Sudbury and Shelly Assinewai-Plume of Sudbury. Cherished Auntie of Marcel and Ben Lewis, Lisa (predeceased), Crystal Gail, Daniel, Tiffany, David Plume, Dakota Toulouse, Stacy, Santana Nebenionquit, Monte and Rodney Fox, Stephanie, Shannon, Shelly Assinewai-Plume and Robyn Lafortune. Special friend of Janice Downey of Sudbury. Julie will be fondly remembered as a caring and compassionate person who was always there to help her family, friends and the community in time of need. She was a proud fosterparent to many children in Wiikwemkoong. She fostered and opened her home to many special young adults as well, who looked up to her for guidance and nurturing. She was a cancer survivor and never gave up her battle to the disease. For service details please go to islandfunerahome.ca.