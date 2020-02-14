JULIE-LOUISE MITCHELL

April 22, 1937 – February 9, 2020

In loving memory of Julie-Louise Mitchell. Julie passed away in her home on February 13, 2020. She will be sadly missed by partner Doug, dog Brutus, cat Itty-Bitty; daughter Candice, mother Stella Carpenter, brother Billy and sister Sam. She was a loving grandmother to Jayden, Emily and Jonathan and aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will also be remembered by many brothers-i-law and sisters-in-laws. Julie is predeceased by her son Eric and father William Loran. Julie drove the school bus for AJ Bus Lines and Brown’s Bus Lines for many years and loved it. As per Julie’s wishes there will be no service. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society as expressions of sympathy can be made through www.SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.