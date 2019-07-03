JULIA STACHON January 21, 1929 – June 30, 2019

Julia Stachon passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Health Sciences North, Sudbury, with her devoted son Bob by her side. Julia was in her 91st year. Daughter of the late Joe and Anna Ivan. Sister of Ann Meyers and Mary Arnold Wannocott. Mother of Jerry (predeceased) and Bob (Diane) Stachon. Grandmother of Cheryl (Mark Larsen), Daniel (Amber), David (Sarah) and Rob. Great grandmother of Ryan, David, Alex and Erik Larsen; Erica, Julian and April Stachon; Kaleb, Leia and Jakob Stachon. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Julia has been cremated and will be interred with her parents in Sterling, ON at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Ranger’s Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at www.RangersSudbury.com .