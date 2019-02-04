JUERGEN MICHAEL WITTMANN

October 2, 1944 – January 31, 2019

In loving memory of Juergen Michael Wittmann who passed away encircled by his family at Mindemoya Hospital on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at the age of 74. Loving husband of 49 years to Judith (nee Penn). Devoted son to the late Karl and Inge Wittmann. Magnificent father to Steve (Jenean) and Tara (Paul). Adoring grandfather to Celia. Brother to Brigitte (Roger) and brother-in-law to Pat (Rick), Susan (Rod) and Diane (Scott). Uncle to Danny, Traci, Terri, Cameron, Aiden, Ashley, Erin and Colin. Juergen was a singular, gentle and patient man, whose quiet enjoyment of his life on Manitoulin, of nature and family brought him great joy. His passing after a short battle with cancer is regretted by all who knew him. The family would like to thank Juergen’s neighbours, friends and health attendants who supported him through his final illness. Donations in memoriam of Juergen to the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya Hospital are welcome, directed to PO Box 150/Mindemoya, ON/P0P 1S0. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place in the summer, date to be determined.

“Say not in grief ‘he is no more’ but in thankfulness that he was.”

