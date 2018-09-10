JOYCE MARGARET HOLMES (nee VINEY) April 8, 1931 – August 31, 2018

It is with sadness that the family of Joyce Margaret Holmes (nee Viney) announce her passing at Wikwemikong Nursing Home, on Friday, August 31st, 2018 at the age of 87. Joyce was born, raised and lived the majority of her life in Hilly Grove, Assiginack Township. Born to Laura Rosina (nee Baxter) and George Viney, on April 8th, 1931, the youngest of 12 children. Joyce married Howard Kenneth Holmes on June 21st, 1952 and became the mother of six over the next few years. Joyce is predeceased by parents George and Laura Viney. Husband of 53 years Howard. Sons Kenneth and Douglas. Brothers George Glenn Viney and sister-in-law Lillian, William Henry (Harry) Viney, Joseph Thomas Viney, Robert John Viney, Edith May Viney, Baby sister, Joyce is also predeceased by sisters Grace Hunter and brother-in-law Carmen, Reta McGillis and brother-in-law Neil, Ruth McCullough and brother-in-law Bill, Gladys Jaggard and brother-in-law Harry. Joyce is survived by: children Bonny and husband Douglas Kilgour of Kelowna, BC, Joseph and wife Joyce Holmes of Bidwell, Diana and husband Willard Pyette of Tehkummah, Sharon and husband Robert Case of the Slash, also Murray Haner and wife Gloria, daughter-in-law Evelina Holmes, sister-in-law to Dorothy German (Gordon predeceased) of Airdrie Alta, Clarence and wife Guelda Holmes of Mitchell, Ontario. Grandchildren, Scott and Brock Case, Pamela and Patrick Shean (Rhonda), Crystal Perigo (husband Rob), Nicholas Holmes (wife Melanie), Kenneth Holmes (wife Anita), Allison Heck (husband Dave), Heather Kilgour (friend Ian). Great-grandchildren Leland, Nikaila, Hunter, Avery, Ellen, Brandon, Briaden, Noah, Jordyn, Keenan, Austin, Isabella, Taylor, Priya, Nimai, Srivas, Jazzlynn, Adler, Reyanne and Grey. Joyce also has numerous nieces, nephews, great- nieces, great-nephews and even some great-great ones as well. Family and friends gathered at Knox United Church, Manitowaning for visitation 7 pm – 9 pm Monday, September 3, 2018. Funeral Service was 11 am Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Reverend Martin Garniss officiating. Burial at Hilly Grove Cemetery. Donations to Knox United Church or Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary. M

- Advertisement -