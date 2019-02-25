JOSEPHINE HENRIETTA

MANDAMIN (nee TRUDEAU)

February 21, 1942 – February 22, 2019

In loving memory of Josephine Henrietta Mandamin (nee Trudeau) who passed away February 22, 2019. “Biidaasige”. Beloved wife of Andrew Mandamin. Dear mother to Teresa, Brian Julian, Andrea, Andrew Jr. and Regina. Adopted mother to Edward George, Gabriel Peltier and Dallas Abitong. Loved grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Sister to Melvina Flammand and adopted brothers Lawrence and Ambrose Trudeau. Predeceased by brothers Alphonse Shawana and Vincent Trudeau. She will be missed by her cats Cranky and Milo. Her life’s purpose has been to love the water which has spirit. Her heart was for the water and for the protection and preservation of that water for the generations to come. She loved her Midewin family and ceremonies and she loved to travel. Visitation was at Pontiac School, Wikwemikong starting at 9 am on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Service was on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10 am at Pontiac School, Wikwemikong, officiant, Jim Dumont. Burial at Upper Cemetery, Wikwemikong. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.

