JOSEPH THOMAS NESHKEWE

March 20, 1951 – December 4, 2018

Joseph Thomas Neshkewe passed away at the Manitoulin Health Centre on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at the age of 67. Loving brother to John Neshkewe from Toronto, Elizabeth Neshkewe from Sudbury, Clara Trudeau (Neshkewe) Buzwah , Mildred Toulouse (Golla) and Paul Neshkewe from Sudbury. Thomas will be dearly missed by Godchildren, Dorion Otosquaiob, Joyann Lewis, Chuck Peltier, as well as many nieces nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by parents Julia and Norman Neshkewe and siblings David Trudeau, Ambrose Nesehkewe, Wallace Neshkewe, Rebecca Neshkewe, Tilla Trudeau. Thomas was an organist who played all over the Island for people’s enjoyment. He was a good cook who liked baking and canning, quilting, doing yard work for his community. Thomas also helped take care of the Buzwah Church. His old time jokes will be missed by many. Rested at St. Ignatius Church on Saturday, December 8, 2018 from 1 pm. Funeral Mass was at Holy Cross Church on

Monday, December 10, 2018 at 11 am. Burial to followed at Upper Wikwemikong Cemetery.

