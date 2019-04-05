Joseph Maxwell sets personal best in shot put

The Recorder
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE—It is getting to be a familiar refrain. Joseph Maxwell of Evansville competes in an event in shot put and sets a personal best record, then at the next competition he once again sets a new personal mark.
This past weekend Mr. Maxwell, a member of the University of Tennessee track and field team, broke another personal best record, bettering the mark he had set the weekend before in shot put.
At the Florida Relays and Stanford Invitational held last Saturday in Stanford, California, Mr. Maxwell claimed a runner-up finish for Tennessee in the men’s invitational shot put, heaving a personal record for the second week in a row with a distance of 19.29 metres (63-3.5). He holds steady at number five in the country and number one in the South East Conference in the shot put this season.