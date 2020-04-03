Joseph Maxwell named to All-SEC first team

TENNESSEE – Evansville shot put athlete Joseph Maxwell was recognized for his tremendous indoor season in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) South East Conference, being named to the All-SEC first team.

“With respective gold medal finishes in the women’s and men’s shot put, Latavia Maines and Joseph Maxwell were both named to the All-SEC first team,” a release on the University of Tennessee Volunteers website reported last week. “Their performances marked the eighth time in SEC history that a school won both shot put events at the indoor conference meet.”

The SEC yearly awards were voted on by the league’s 15 head coaches and All-SEC teams were determined based on performances at the indoor conference championships held in March in College Station, Texas. Individual champions were named to the All-SEC First Team, while silver and bronze medalists were tabbed All-SEC second team.

Collecting his first SEC medal and his first conference title, Mr. Maxwell took first place in the men’s shot put with a toss of 19.83 (65-0.75). He is the first SEC men’s indoor shot put champion for the Volunteers since 2009 and only the second in the past 33 years.