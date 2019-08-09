Joseph Maxwell honoured with All-Academic Team award by US coach group

KNOXVILLE – Both the University of Tennessee men’s and women’s track and field squads, including Joseph Maxwell of Evansville, were named All-Academic Team award recipients by the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) last week. Additionally, Mr. Maxwell, whose studies are in marketing, was one of the 10 student-athletes awarded with All-Academic honours.

The Tennessee Volunteers men’s and ladies’ teams were two of 366 Division 1 teams honoured by the USTFCCCA for their academics. Programs on the list achieved a cumulative team grade-point average (GPA) above a 3.00 following this past spring semester.

Tennessee’s women boasted a 3.29 GPA overall, while the men came out with a 3.02 GPA. This marks the fourth-straight season that both teams have been recognized by the USTFCCCA for their success in the classroom.

To qualify for USTFCCCA All-Academic individual honours, a student-athlete must have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and excelled in either the indoor or outdoor season. For indoor season consideration, the student-athlete must have been ranked in the national top 96 in an individual event or top 48 in a relay. For outdoor qualification, the student-athlete must have competed in any round of the NCAA Division One Championships (including preliminary rounds).