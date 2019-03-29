Joseph Maxwell continues amazing season at University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE—It doesn’t matter if it is outdoor or indoor competitions, Joseph Maxwell continues to have a great season for his University of Tennessee track and field team.

Last Friday, in the Power 5 Trailblazer Challenge held in Coral Gables, Florida, Mr. Maxwell went to the podium again, this time in an outdoor event. Mr. Maxwell claimed a second-place finish with a lifetime best shot put throw (outdoors) of 19.21 metres (63-0.25) in the men’s shot put to open the 2019 outdoor season for the Volunteers.

Things got even better for Mr. Maxwell on Saturday. Making his season debut in the discus throw, the Tennessee junior broke his personal record by more than two metres with a heave of 56.72 metres (186-1) to win the event. His mark ranks ninth in program history.

While the Recorder was unable to contact Joseph prior to this week’s press deadline, we did contact his father Steve.

“He’s done well,” said Mr. Maxwell of his son’s exploits. “This meet was a small one with only five schools competing but he did well. He’s happy with his results.”

“Joseph’s ultimate aim in shot put is to qualify for the Canadian Olympic Team in 2020,” said Steve. “He has a little more than one and a half meters to break the qualifying mark of 20 and a half metres, something I’m pretty sure he will attain.”