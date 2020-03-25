Jordyn Fitzgerald appointed as executive director of 4elements

KAGAWONG – 4elements Living Arts announced last week that its board of directors has appointed Jordyn Fitzgerald as executive director, effective immediately.

Born and raised in Sudbury, Ms. Fitzgerald has been visiting Manitoulin for over 10 years and moved here this past summer. She holds a degree from Ivey Business School and is a maker and artist herself, specializing in weaving and writing.

Susan Snelling, chair of the 4elements board of directors, says “4elements Living Arts is happy to welcome Jordyn in this leadership role. She will bring a great deal of skill, energy and innovation to our organization.”

Ms. Fitzgerald says, “I’m honoured to help continue the legacy of 4elements. The board has done an excellent job over the past few years in the face of changes in the organization and in the arts sector as a whole. I’m looking forward to working with them, as well as with communities across Manitoulin.”

4elements has some exciting projects planned for this year, including Re-Imagining Canada Day, Elemental Festival and its mobile studio build.

Elemental Festival is scheduled for September 25 to 27.

The mobile studio is a project funded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation with the goal of bringing artists, art and programming to communities across Manitoulin. Ms. Fitzgerald says, “The mobile studio’s a really exciting project. I’m curious to see what sort of collaborations will come from it. We’ll share more information soon about artist residency opportunities for the mobile studio.”

Founded in 2002 by Sophie Edwards and colleagues in response to the need for creative spaces for artists, art exhibitions and programming in local communities, 4elements Living Arts has a mission to nurture and inspire community engagement in land-based arts on Manitoulin Island.