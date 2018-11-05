JOHN TRAVIS KIMEWON May 21, 1971 – November 1, 2018

John Travis Kimewon a resident of Wikwemikong, died peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at the age of 47. Beloved son of Mary Williams and Henry Pangowish (predeceased). Dear father of Garrett (Giselle), Brooke and Winston (Raven). Proud grandfather of Lillyanna, Christina, Layla and Calvin. Loving brother of Lisa Kimewon-Neelin ( E.J. Murray) of Ottawa, Stephen Paquette of Hamiton, Clayton Gaus (Shari) of Lees Summit, MS., William Naveau (Kara Zarowyn) of Edmonton, AB., and Aaron Naveau. Predeceased by godson Dillian Peltier. Will always be remembered by his special dad Robert Kanaswe and his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Travis was a construction worker and fire fighter. He liked music and playing the harmonica, watching hockey, gardening and cooking. He enjoyed his time with grandchildren most of all. Visitation at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah was from 5 pm Saturday, November 3, 2018 . Funeral Mass was at 11 am Monday, November 5, 2018 at Holy Cross Mission Wikwemikong. Burial at Wikwemikong Upper Cemetery.Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.