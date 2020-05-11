JOHN MCGAUGHEY

“Magoo”

It is with sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of John McGaughey in London, Ontario on May 2, 2020 at the age of 65 years. Beloved son of the late John and late Adelaide (née Roque) McGaughey. Father to Sean (Danielle), Brian and Angela (Ryan). Loving brother of Keith McGaughey (Judy) and Elizabeth McIvor (William). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews Stephen, Lori, Scott and Tracy, and by many relatives and friends. John “Magoo” enjoyed the outdoor life and nature. He never forgot his home on Manitoulin Island. A private family service will be held at a later date.