JOHN (JACK) CULL

John (Jack) Cull of Silver Water passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband to Ardith for over 63 years. Loving father of Shelley Cull and Andrew (Theresa) Cull. Jack will be sadly missed by his two grandsons Eli and Joseph (Colleen North), brother James (Betty Simpson), niece Corinne Cull, nephew Barry Cull, brothers-in-law Oliver (Sue) Coburn and Bert McGibbon, sisters-in-law Alberta Graham, Irene (Bruce) Duncanson, Gladys (Murray) Duncanson, as well as many Coburn nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Simeon and Verna (Addison) Cull. Visitation will be held at the St. Andrew’s United Church, Silver Water, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10 am until time of the celebration of Jack’s life at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Andrew’s United Church, Silver Water, or the All Saints Anglican Church, Gore Bay and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.