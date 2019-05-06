JOHN GRAYDON ROUTLEDGE

January 20, 1958 – April 29, 2019

In Loving Memory of John Graydon Routledge, January 20, 1958 to April 29, 2019. Beloved spouse of Theresa Recollet. Loved father of Marsha (Scott) Taylor, Keith (Corinne) Rutledge and Andy (Stephanie) Recollet. Cherished Papa of Graydon, Avery, Ryland, Levi, Porter, Nora and June Rose. Brother of Genienne Plant, Linda (George) Bidwell, Pat Routledge, Chris Rutledge and Mike Rutledge and predeceased by siblings Helen Klementi, Bill Routledge and Bob (Maddie) Rutledge. Brother-in-law to John (Elaine), Doreen (Russell), Helen (George), Barb (Ed), Georgina (Dennis) Joseph, David and predeceased by Nora (Jim), Andrew and Michael. John will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. John had a passion for sports and if he was not at the ice rink he could be found at the baseball diamond. He had many special places that he liked to go with his family. Visitation commenced on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 7:30 pm and continued until Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Whitefish River First Nation Community Complex in Birch Island. Funeral Mass was Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 am at the Whitefish River First Nation Community Complex, cremation followed. In lieu of flowers donations to the Northern Cancer Foundation, 41 Ramsey Lake Road, Sudbury Ontario P3E 5J1 would be appreciated.