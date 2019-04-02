JOHN GILBERT HALL

February 23, 1939 – March 27, 2019

John Gilbert Hall passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 80. John was predeceased by parents George and Bertha Hall (nee. Lalande). Loving husband of Joan Hall. Beloved father of daughter Lori Brady (George) and will be missed by step- children Debbie Quackenbush (Brent), Diane Hinds (Mick), Kyle Sawyer (Kathy) and Nancy West (Scot). Adoring grandfather of two grandchildren and nine step-grandchildren. Proud great-grandfather of three step-great-grandchildren. Special Grampa to J.Y. Bedard. Caring brother of Gerald Hall (predeceased) and step brother of Al Guindon (Lil)( both predeceased), Eva Guindon and Raymond Guindon. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.Cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the Spring.

