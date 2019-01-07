JOHN DOUGLAS TRACY



Doug Tracy passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current on January 1, 2019 at the age of 91. He trained at the University of Toronto where he obtained his Funeral Directing license. He married Evelyn Audrey Madden on September 1, 1951, and they were married for 63 years until her death in 2013. He is remembered by his family, predeceased by infant daughter Jennifer Lyn, Marilyn (predeceased Larry), grandson Mike (Samantha) and Kim (Tim), granddaughter Joy and grandson Robert and all his extended family members. Dad will be fondly remembered for his curiosity and zest for life! Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring.The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to the team of doctors and nurses at the Manitoulin Health Centre for their care and patience. Also thank you to the staff at the Northeast Network for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to your Community Lions Club, Little Current Legion or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

