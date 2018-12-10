

John Cudney Morrow passed away at the Georgian Bay Hospital on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at the age of 68. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Sterling). He will be missed by his children Michael Morrow ( his son Zachary) and his fiancé Jessica Sweet (her daughters Malinda and Monica); Stephanie Anderson and her husband Fred (their daughter Amber); and Jennifer La Mantia and her husband Brian (their children Rylee and Taylor). Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Marion Morrow. Survived by his mother Fay Slater. John will be sadly missed by his best friend and brother-in-law Harry Sterling and his wife Nancy, as well as his extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, 115 Back Street, Bradford from 1 pm – 4 pm on Saturday, December 29, 2018. If desired, memorial donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children Montreal, QC would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca.

- Advertisement -