JOHN ARTHUR (JACK) RUNNALLS

John Arthur (Jack) Runnalls passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 at IOOF Seniors Home, Barrie in his 103rd year. Born May 29, 1916 at Gore Bay, Manitoulin Island to the late Nelson Arthur and Emily Elizabeth (Stocks). Predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Dora, and sisters Evelyn Lamb, Mina and Olive. Survived by his children Charles (Katherine) of Cornwall, Maurice (Dolores) of Alliston, Edward (Dianne) of Midhurst, and Mary Wilson (Robert) of Meaford, sister Marion McFadden of Alliston and sister-in-law Joan English of Alliston. Also survived by eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. A long-time farmer in Beeton and Dunedin, Jack was an avid gardener in his later years. Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca. A graveside family service will take place in the spring.