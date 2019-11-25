JOE GILLOGLY

(Santa Joe)

Joe Gillogly of Gore Bay and formerly of Mindemoya and Elliot Lake, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in his 85th year. He will be sadly missed by his loving partner Fran, his son Mark (Mary) and his daughter Narda Gillogly. Lovingly remembered by his grandsons Jacob (Alyssa), Jared, granddaughter Connor (Steve), great- grandsons Theodore and Oliver, as well as his brothers Jim (Sandy), Ross, sisters Lois Marsland, Ruth Wood, Helen (Lawrence) Windrem, Jenny Davidson and brothers-in-law Paul (Debbie) Hebert and Rick (Josee) Hebert. Predeceased by his parents Fabian and Edith (Mills) Gillogly, sisters Lucille, Eleanor, brothers-in-law Jim Wood, Danny Davidson and sister-in-law Nancy Gillogly. Joe was an avid woodworker, and was heavily involved in the theatre in Elliot Lake, from behind the scenes to performing on stage. Joe was very instrumental in making mattresses out of milk bags for the homeless shelter in Sudbury, as well as helping out at the REN Centre. At Joe’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy, and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.