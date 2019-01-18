Jim Henderson rink wins Mindemoya Men’s Curling Bonspiel, 90 years young

MINDEMOYA—It could be said experience prevailed at the annual Mindemoya Curling Club men’s bonspiel recently. The Jim Henderson (90 year young) rink took the first event championship in the 16 team field.

The Jim Henderson rink won the first event championship, defeating the Peter Bond rink in the finals. Mr. Henderson’s rink included his two sons, Gordon (vice), David (second) and lead Bob Smith. The Peter Bond rink also included J.J. McCabe, Robert Corbiere and Dan Paden.

“I would like to thank the kitchen staff, Lynn and her crew for the wonderful meal on the weekend. Thank you to Kathy and the bar crew,” said Mark Love, master of ceremonies for the awards ceremony Sunday evening. He noted, “we have a great crew of volunteers that work on the ice and I would like to thank all these very hard-working volunteers that maintain the ice so well.”

Gordon Henderson said, “it was three months ago that we were celebrating dad’s 90th birthday,” in thanking everyone involved in putting on and taking part in the bonspiel for their efforts.

In the second event the Darryl Van Horn rink of Mindemoya defeated the Jack White-skipped rink of Providence Bay in a final game that took an extra end. Mr. Van Horn’s rink included Darren Smith, Mike Tann and Adam Smith. The Jack White squad included Bill McCoy, Alex Dawson and Bob Caddle.

A Gore Bay rink took the third event championship. Stewart Simpson was the skip of a rink that included Marc Addison and the father-son team of Eric and Sam Ruediger. They defeated the Max Burt rink, which also included Dan Marois, John Windsor and Ted Kilpatrick.

Mr. Love noted that the bonspiel, “had teams from every curling club on the Island take part.” He said this type of participation “helps to make all of our clubs successful.”