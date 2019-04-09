JESSIE ROY (NEE JONES)

March 30, 1948 – March 31, 2019

In loving memory of Jessie Roy (nee Jones) of Buzwah who passed away at the Manitoulin Health Centre on March 31, 2019 at the age of 71. She was born to the late Arthur and Julia Jones on March 30, 1948. Jessie married the late James Roy in 1968 and they lived together in Massey for more than 20 years before relocating to Wiikwemkoong. She is survived by two children, Melissa Roy and Joanne Peltier (husband Jamie) also of Buzwah. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Jorja and Kara. Jessie was predeceased by her loving husband in 2010. Sister of Mary Ann Trudeau (husband Joe), Pauline Eshkakogan (partner Frank), and Roger Jones (partner Cheryl) all of Sagamok and predeceased by Bernard, William, Charles, Leonard, Edward, Viola, and Bernadette. Sister-in-law to Jeanette (late Leonard), Thomas (Dale), Bruno, Monica (late Hubert), Ben (Darlene), Farrell, Jerome, Agnes, and the late Ursula and Richard. Special grandma to Lyle, Kyle, and Cole. Jessie was shy and quiet. She could often be found reading in her favourite chair by the window or tending to her flowers and vegetable garden. Jessie liked attending family gatherings where everyone enjoyed her delicious cloud soup, spareribs, and homemade bread. She was a great mom who spent her time caring for her children and home. Her children and grandchildren could always depend on her to be home and ready to listen, help, or have snacks. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Jessie sewed their blankies, watched countless episodes of Tractor Tom, cheered at hockey games, and had many sleepovers. She will be greatly missed. Visitation began at 10 am on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Saint Ignatius (Buzwah) Church. Funeral Mass was held at 11am on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Saint Ignatius Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary.

- Advertisement -