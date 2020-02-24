Jessica Harriett Spanish Otosquaiob

September 20, 1997-February 19, 2020

In loving memory of Jessica Harriett Spanish Otosquaiob,

who passed away Wednesday evening, February 19, 2020 in Sudbury, Ontario at the age of 22. Dear daughter of Paul Neshkiwe of Sudbury and Gloria Spanish (predeceased) of Wiikwemkoong. Stepdaughter of Shelleen Northgrave of Alberta. Beloved mother of Jessica Lyn Otosquaiob. Loving little sister to her siblings Tyson Otosquaiob, Garnet Otosquaiob, Vern Otosquaiob, Julia Otosquaiob (friend Dylan), Dorian Otosquaiob, Amanda Otosquaiob (friend Justice), stepsisters Jessica Northgrave, Keressa Mizon and step-brother Brian Mizon. She will be sadly missed by godparents John Corbiere and Penny Corbiere. She will be missed by so many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jessica loved to write every day and spend all her time with her daughter Jessica Lyn. She enjoyed being outdoors and doing plenty of native bead work. She was known to be a very good Jingle Dress Dancer at pow wows and social gatherings. Jessica was a very bright, unique and smart girl who was always making others laugh. She loved to draw and color when she spent time with her daughter. They both grew a very affectionate bond only a daughter and mother could have. Rested at Buzwah Church on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 6 pm. Funeral Mass was at Holy Cross Mission on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11am. Laid to rest at the Wikiwemikong Upper Cemetery. Island Funeral Home.