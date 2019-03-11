JEFFREY KIRK NESBITT

It is with great sadness, that the family of Jeffrey Kirk Nesbitt announces his sudden passing at South Lake Hospital, on March 8, 2019. Jeff, in his 52nd year, will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend Sheena and his adoring daughters, Skye and Scotia. He is cherished by his parents Carrie and Clinton Nesbitt of Elmvale and Sheena’s parents, the late Bobby Kirk and Jane Kirk of Newtonmore, Scotland. He is lovingly remembered by his siblings Joanne Potts (Cal) and Jim Nesbitt (Heather), as well as Andy Kirk (Debbie) and Julia Kirk. He was a jokester, who always had a funny remark, a positive outlook, and lived on the bright side of life. He was loved by his many nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends and co-workers. Jeffrey was born on Manitoulin Island, and the love for his island always remained in his heart. He grew up in Elmvale and was a proud graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University with a Bachelor of Business Administration. Jeff was the Vice President of Relationship Management at Cardtronics Canada. He was a devoted family man, who

worked hard to ensure those around him had a good time and found happiness in their lives. Jeff will be remembered for his infectious laugh, insightful conversations and unique perspectives. A visitation is planned for Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Lynn Stone Funeral

Home (15 Yonge St. S, Elmvale, Ontario). Funeral services will take place at St. John’s United Church (27 Yonge St. S) on Thursday, March 14, 2019 commencing at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed in Jeffrey’s memory to the Transplant Unit at Toronto General Hospital or the Canadian Liver Foundation.

