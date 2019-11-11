JEFFREY ALLEN TOULOUSE

March 30, 1968 – November 2, 2019

In Loving Memory of Jeffrey Allen Toulouse, March 30, 1968 to November 2, 2019. Loving husband to Lori-Ann Toulouse. Devoted father to Stephanie, Victor-Lloyd, Samantha and Jeffrey. Son of the late Victor and late Rose Toulouse (nee Trudeau). Brother to Kenneth, Richard, late Lawrence (late Debbie), Mac, late Ronnie, Isadore, Georgina (Joyce), Glen, Gerald, Anita (Tim) and Rosetta. Godfather to Shae-Lynn and Rebecca. He will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He’s been a carpenter since he was 18 and loved being a backyard mechanic. He was the Wikwemikong Property Management Officer in 1994 and Wikwemikong Housing Director since 2000. His favourite past time was playing hockey, fishing, hunting and Pontoon rides. He loved spending time with family and friends and mentoring many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes would be appreciated. At the families request a sacred fire was lit at his home on lakeshore. Memorial Visitation was held at The Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home, 233 Larch St. Sudbury on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2 pm to 6 pm only. A Celebration of Life took place at the Wikwemikong Arena on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 10 am to 6pm. Cremation at the Park Lawn Crematorium. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home.