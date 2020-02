JEFF SWIHART

After a five year battle with lung cancer, Jeff Swihart, 60, of Findlay, USA passed away February 5, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Lynn; daughter Kristin; son Jeremy; stepchildren Garry Bowerman, Tammy Bowerman, Amy(John)Wright. Jeff was the loving grandfather to six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.