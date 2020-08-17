JEAN WILSON FORSYTH

In loving memory of Jean Wilson Forsyth, beloved mother of Alexander (Nancy), Helen (Austin predeceased), Richard (predeceased) (Linda), Jean (Tony), Ann and Scott (Judy). Loving grandmother of Grant, Graham, David, Brad, Jarrott, Jennifer, Tony, Anje, Hollie, Jamie, Matthew and their partners and proud great-grandmother of 17. Predeceased by her loving husband Richard, her parents, and all her siblings. Mum grew up in the wee Scottish village of Carnbroe and loved to talk about her wonderful childhood, her family life, the terrifying war years and how ordinary folk coped and, of course, about her sweetheart and husband (Richard) of 32 years. At 30 years of age, with five youngsters in tow, they sailed across the Atlantic and made a new home in Canada where they loved to entertain their Scottish families. In her latter years Mum enjoyed living in a small apartment in Little Current which she called her Scottish croft cottage. Mum’s greatest joy was her family. She loved babies and was so proud of all her grandchildren and their children. Her idea of a good time was to spend days cleaning house and preparing all her favourite foods for the family arriving, then to relax with a hot cup of tea after everyone had left and remember all the happy faces and all the stories that were left behind. She came from a musical family and started singing on stage at a very young age in her brother’s band and she sang in choirs all her life. She worked as a local newspaper reporter during the war years, she worked as a kindergarten teacher’s aide for some time in Espanola, she was an exemplary housekeeper, but most of all she was the most wonderful mother and friend. Mum has not been well in the last year and she knew her time was short, but she kept telling us “Don’t grieve for me, I’ve had a long life and a happy life. I’ve had a lot of sorrows, but also a lot of joy.” She was one indomitable lady. Her mantra was that you never give up, you just keep putting one foot ahead of the other. And that is how Mum lived life right to the end. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, family and friends will gather for a private service at Island Funeral Home on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 am with Rev. Cory Vermeer-Cuthbert officiating. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to the Manitoulin Health Centre Auxilary, your own church or a children’s charity of your choice.