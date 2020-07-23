Jean Brandow passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in
her 91st year. She will be sadly missed by her children
Gary (Faye), Bill, Ann Graham, Sandra DeMey (Ray),
Ivan, Brenda (Dave Hill); step-children Joe (Sheila), Nellie
Abernot, Lawrence (Debbie) as well as her grandchildren
Brian (Cheryl), Todd (Melanie), Amanda Brandow, Berina
(James Torrence), Amy Boyd, Alexandra Boyd and great
-grandchildren Tyler, Tanner, Jayden, Brooklynn, Cambrie,
Isaac, Freyja, Magnus, Lyla Jean, and another on the way, as
well as many step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and
great-great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Lee
Austin Brandow, parents John and Stella (Stringer) Kirk,
sons Elmer and Ron, son-in-law William Graham, step-children
Marion O’Brien (Harold), Leta Howard (Alfred), Noreen
Cronk (Harvey), Betty Jean Morrell (Lloyd), Jim (Susan)
and brothers Ivan (Alice) Kirk, Elmer (Elizabeth) Kirk.
Mom was born in Mindemoya and grew up on her parents’
family farm in Billings Township where she exercised all
aspects of farming at a young age. She expressed to us how
much she enjoyed those days of her life. Mom was a home
maker and was kept busy with her children and her extended
step-children. She later was blessed with several grandchildren
where each had a special place in her heart. Spending
the last few years at Manitoulin Lodge, she enjoyed her
daily exercises, bingo, music and most of all her cribbage
games with family, in which she won mostly every game.
Mom also enjoyed sharing family dinners at Thanksgiving
and Christmas. She will be sadly missed by all members of
her family. A private family burial will take place at Gordon
Cemetery on Friday, July 24, 2020. As expressions of sympathy,
memorial donations may be made to the Angel Bus or
the Alzheimer’s Society. A graveside service was also held
for Ron Brandow. Arrangements entrusted to the Simpson
Funeral Home, Gore Bay. SimpsonFuneralHome.ca