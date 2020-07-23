Jean Brandow passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in

her 91st year. She will be sadly missed by her children

Gary (Faye), Bill, Ann Graham, Sandra DeMey (Ray),

Ivan, Brenda (Dave Hill); step-children Joe (Sheila), Nellie

Abernot, Lawrence (Debbie) as well as her grandchildren

Brian (Cheryl), Todd (Melanie), Amanda Brandow, Berina

(James Torrence), Amy Boyd, Alexandra Boyd and great

-grandchildren Tyler, Tanner, Jayden, Brooklynn, Cambrie,

Isaac, Freyja, Magnus, Lyla Jean, and another on the way, as

well as many step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and

great-great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Lee

Austin Brandow, parents John and Stella (Stringer) Kirk,

sons Elmer and Ron, son-in-law William Graham, step-children

Marion O’Brien (Harold), Leta Howard (Alfred), Noreen

Cronk (Harvey), Betty Jean Morrell (Lloyd), Jim (Susan)

and brothers Ivan (Alice) Kirk, Elmer (Elizabeth) Kirk.

Mom was born in Mindemoya and grew up on her parents’

family farm in Billings Township where she exercised all

aspects of farming at a young age. She expressed to us how

much she enjoyed those days of her life. Mom was a home

maker and was kept busy with her children and her extended

step-children. She later was blessed with several grandchildren

where each had a special place in her heart. Spending

the last few years at Manitoulin Lodge, she enjoyed her

daily exercises, bingo, music and most of all her cribbage

games with family, in which she won mostly every game.

Mom also enjoyed sharing family dinners at Thanksgiving

and Christmas. She will be sadly missed by all members of

her family. A private family burial will take place at Gordon

Cemetery on Friday, July 24, 2020. As expressions of sympathy,

memorial donations may be made to the Angel Bus or

the Alzheimer’s Society. A graveside service was also held

for Ron Brandow. Arrangements entrusted to the Simpson

Funeral Home, Gore Bay. SimpsonFuneralHome.ca