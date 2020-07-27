JEAN BERTHA MCGREGOR

April 16, 1958 – July 22, 2020

In loving memory of Jean Bertha McGregor. She peacefully began her spirit journey on July 22, 2020 at 62 years of age. Beloved wife of Brian JW Esquimaux (predeceased). The proud daughter of Eli and Charlotte McGregor (both predeceased). Caring mother of Maryann Fox (Greg), Eli Fox (Stacy), David Fox (predeceased), Theodore McGregor (Cotee), Joanie Anwhatin and Brian Esquimaux Jr. Sister to Julie Bowerman (Phil) and Conrad McGregor. A loving grandmother to Mike, Skylar, Nicholas, Tia, Christian, Syrena, Harmony, Faith, Justin, Tâkamse, Meyosin-Bawaajigan, Nevada, Dakota, David and great-grandchildren Chloe, Emma, Liam, Grayson and Lexi. An Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Jean spent the last few months of her life surrounded by family and loved ones. Most of her career was with Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada. Jean progressed through life, not always in a straight line, that was filled with growing experiences. She enjoyed passing those experiences to her children. In keeping with Jean’s end of life plan, cremation has occurred. An end of life celebration will take place at a later date.