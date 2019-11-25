JAYNE (RALPHA) CADY

Jayne (Ralpha) Cady passed away suddenly due to an automobile accident on Monday, November 18, 2019. Loving wife of the late Randy. Beloved mother of Stephen (Cynthia), and Michael (Karen). Cherished Nana of Alannah, Ryan, Peyton, Daniel, Mikaela and Madison. Dear sister of Rodger (Lisa) Rosset, Richard (Yvonne) Rosset and Nancy Davison. Dear sister-in-law of John Cady (Leslie). Jayne is predeceased by her son Ryan. Friends were received at Carson Funeral Homes – JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland 705- 526-6551 on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 1 pm. Burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com. A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.