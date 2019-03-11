JASON OTIS LEWIS

December 5, 1971 – March 4, 2019

Celebrating the life of Jason Otis Lewis December 5, 1971 – March 4, 2019. Proud father of Dalton Lewis (Jessica), Dallas Lewis (Jules), Sydney Lewis (Cameron), Ciera Sky George, Bronson and Chloe Sharrow. Special grandfather of Elaina Robinson, Shyla and Emberly Lewis. Beloved son of Dorothy (Peltier) Wemigwans and William (Lewis) Negonawienna (both predeceased). Dear brother of William (Bill) and Blaine Lewis (both predeceased), Bradley and Quentin Lewis, Hannah Jenkins (Dave) and Nathaniel Jenkins, Joanna and Juliann Wemigwans, William, Charles and Bonnie Gaikezheyongai and step-siblings Robert, Billy-Joe (predeceased) and Joseph Wemigwans, Michael (predeceased), Ron, Theresa and Benjamin Manitowabi. Lifelong friend Rachel Mason. Visitation was at Rabbit Island Centre on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 11:30 am. Funeral Mass was 11am Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Holy Cross Mission. Burial at Wikwemikong Upper Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Island Funeral Home, Little Current.

