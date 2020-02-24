JASON JOHN SHAWANIBIN

Shpi ming zhinoogeh

April 23, 1972 – February 16, 2020

In loving memory of Jason John Shawanibin, Shpi ming zhinoogeh, April 23, 1972 to February 16, 2020. Jason began his journey to the spirit world on Sunday morning at the age of 47, surrounded by his family. Beloved son of James and Mary Lynn “Sharon” Shawanibin (predeceased). Jason leaves behind his soulmate Bruce Armstrong. Sisters Fay Trudeau (Craig) of Wikwemikong and Stephanie Shawanibin (Aarin) of Lansing, Michigan and his fur baby Chi Chi. Survived by his nieces and nephews Kenneth, Delores, Dalton, Caleb, Andrew, Jacob, Shyan, and Sienna. Great-uncle to Kaneshia, Kane, Waaseyaa, Autumn, Sapphire, Sawyer, Andrew Jr. and Brody. Godparents Daniel Mahgagahbow and Julianne Rivers. Lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jason loved making people laugh and his crazy sense of humour always brought laughter to the ones that knew him. He loved doing his beadwork such as keychains, pens and lighters and was also known for his Star quilt tops. Family and friends gathered for visitation at St. Ignatius Church on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1 pm. Funeral Mass was at Holy Cross Mission

on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 3 pm. Cremation followed.