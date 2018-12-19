January 15 and 17 dates set for Kindergarten Information Nights in Rainbow District Schools

MANITOULIN—Rainbow Schools in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin will host information nights for Kindergarten registrations. All parents/guardians and children are invited to attend.

If your child is starting school for the very first time, please consider completing the online registration form before you attend the information night. This will give you an opportunity to enjoy more time engaging in school readiness activities with your child.

Information Nights will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 pm on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 for the English Program and Thursday, January 17, 2019 for the French Immersion Program. Schools offering English and French Immersion will host one information night on Thursday, January 17, 2019. Visit rainbowschools.ca for a list of schools and programs offered or call your area Rainbow School.

- Advertisement -

For enrolment in Kindergarten, your child must be four years of age by the end of the calendar year.

When registering your child, please bring his/her identification documents including birth certificate or birth registry/baptismal certificate, proof of residency, Ontario Health Card and an immunization record.

Parents/guardians can enroll their children in the English Program or the French Immersion Program.

The English Program is exclusively in English and includes a Core French component, which begins in Grade 4. Students learn French through songs, games, drama and interactive activities for a specified period of time daily.