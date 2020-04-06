JANIS ANN ANNETT

(NEE STEWART)

December 10, 1947-April 2, 2020

In loving memory of Janis Anne Annett (nee Stewart), who passed away suddenly, yet peacefully, at home on April 2, 2020. Predeceased by parents Jack and Ruth (Boyd) Stewart and, of course, her idol Elvis the King. Will be greatly missed by her husband Carl and her loving children Todd (Karen), Chris (Kristina) and Michelle (Blair). Beloved step-mother of Teresa , Alex (predeceased) and Paula (Phillip). Doting grandma of Brett, Garret, Whittier, Keaton, Leighton, Rachel, Aiden, Katherine, Kylie and great-grandchildren Olympia and Zeke. We are comforted that she achieved most of her life’s dreams; living in the country surrounded by family, friends and, of course, her many beloved animals. She had a passion for flower gardening which was admired by many. Despite her physical limitations, that did not dissuade her from going on many adventurous journeys with her beloved friends. She will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her. Her favourite quote was always ‘live, love and laugh.’ Let’s keep doing that. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Janis can be made to the Manitoulin Pet Save or Manitoulin Pet Rescue.