JAMES NIXON JOHNSTON

Gone fishing! Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Seaforth Long Term Care Home, James Nixon Johnston passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He now casts his fishing line from eternal shores, with Della and Tyler at his side. In his 89 years among us, Jim lived his life with unconditional love for his family, a deep devotion to faith and he was never afraid of a hard day’s work. Jim loved spending summers at Manitoulin Island, and Island living was all the better when family and friends arrived to visit. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his children Paul Johnston and Connie Eastman of Tehkummah, Ruth and Steve Hildebrand of Seaforth and Carol and Bryan Perkins of Kitchener. Cherishing memories of a very special Papa are Jeffrey Perkins, Jennie Hildebrand (Santiago Badell), Emily Hildebrand, Daniel Perkins (Bree Daly) and great-grandson Brandon Perkins. Jim will also be fondly remembered by Connie’s family including Raff, Silvia, Easton and Cassidy Kutcha. Left to reminisce days gone by are siblings and siblings-in-law Lois McMichael, June Robinson, Alice and Clarence Ritchie, Jack and Janet Johnston, Margaret McIntosh, Frank Hinz and Grace Bard, Olive Carr and Shirley and Richard Carter. Jim was a much loved uncle amongst a large circle of nieces and nephews. In faith, we trust that Jim’s spirit is re-united in eternal life with his wife Idella (née Hinz) Johnston (2001), grandson Tyler Hildebrand (1991), parents Gershom and Ella (née Elliott) Johnston, siblings and siblings-in-law Billy Johnston, Elliott and Mary Johnston, Donelda and Stewart Smith, Ariel and Chuck Wood, Ken and Donna Johnston, Ted Robinson, Roy McIntosh and Charlie Carr. Visitation will take place at McGlynn Family Funeral Home, 519-527-1390, 87 Goderich Street West, Seaforth on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm and again at Egmondville United Church, 26 Kippen Road, Egmondville on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 11am till 11:45 am. A time to seek comfort in our faith and honour Jim’s life will follow in a funeral service commencing at 12 noon. A reception will take place in the church fellowship hall. Interment in Wingham Cemetery at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Egmondville United Church, Seaforth Community Hospital Foundation or Scouts Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made by visiting Jim’s memorial at www.mcglynnfamilyfuneralhome.com.

