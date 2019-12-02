JAMES LEONARD FOX

April 6, 1943 – November 25, 2019

James Leonard Fox was born April 6, 1943 at Waaboozohminisiing (Wikwemikong) and passed away November 25, 2019 in Lansing, Michigan. James left on November 25, 2019, to join his loving wife, Kathleen, into the spirit world. James was surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by many loved ones. He was the son of Moses and Theresa Fox (both predeceased). Loving brother to David, Alex (predeceased), Theresa, and Verna. He is a proud father to Harold (Loretta) Fox, Eric (Ellie) Fox, Brian (Jessica) Fox, Kyle (Tammy) Fox, Mary Fox (predeceased), and Crystal Fox. He leaves many precious memories with his grandchildren, Jessica, Jacob, Theresa, Keanu, Noah, Antonio, Candace, Nicolas, Mikala, Keanu, Grey, Isaac, and Raymond, and his great-grandchildren, Serenity, Arya, and Gaberiel. Godfather to Jacqueline Barber. He has many nieces and nephews. Growing up he was influenced by many special half-brothers and sisters. Brother to Margerat (Syrette) Fox, Eugene Fox, Morris Fox, Joe Fox, and Laura Fox. He was also special brother to William “Willie” Roy, and Augustine “Gus” Roy. James loved spending time with his children, his grandchildren, friends and family. He was an avid bowler and looked forward to tournaments and league play during the winter months. During the summer he spent most of his time on the shores of Manitoulin Island, either boating, or fishing for his favorite game. He enjoyed going home every summer. James was a proud member of the Local 602 United Automobile Workers Union. He retired from Fisher Body over 20 years ago. He began at the shop as a spot-welder. He worked as a utility welder, and retired as a quality control inspector. After retirement, he was passionate about his heritage language. He would teach Aniishnabamowin (Odawa) classes for Michigan State University, University of Michigan, and language classes at the Nokomis Learning Center in Okemos, Michigan. He will always be remembered as an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, grandpa, and great-grandpa. A Memorial Mass was celebrated by Fr. John Fain at 11 am on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, Lansing, Michigan. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com.