

In loving memory of James Donald “Bubba” Lloyd, 50 years old, who passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018 at Health Sciences North. Son of Gerald and Norma Lloyd (both predeceased). Loving father of Vanessa, Jessica (boyfriend Guy) and Dylan. James will be dearly missed by his Mom Leatha Lloyd (nee Houle, Pella); his brother Robert Lloyd (Jen), their children Ash and Holly of Burlington, and Tyler Pella (Teresa) and their children Sophia, Madison and Jackson of Dallas, Texas. James also leaves behind his beloved Natalie Beausoleil. James absolutely adored Natalie. He would never get tired of telling anyone that would listen how much he loved her. They cannot grow old together but the love and memories they shared together will transcend a lifetime. Cherished nephew of the many relatives belonging to the Green and Lloyd families of Manitoulin Island. Bubba worked as a Registered Nurse for 28 years with the last 18 years in the Emergency department at Health Sciences North. He formed lasting friendships with his co-workers and was always there to support, encourage and lend a helping hand. No matter what was going on James always had time to be there for others. Bubba had a love for craft beer and enjoyed many weekends traveling with his friends Dann, Drew, Josh and Matt, sampling as many of these fine beers as they could find. These were some of the best times of his life. Although Bubba formed new friendships over the years, he never forgot his high school friends – Kevin, Mike, Scott, Rick, Derek, Wayne and Andy. They always made a point to get together and stay in touch. This friendship meant the world to Bubba, and he cherished every moment. There are so many words that can be used to describe James: compassionate, kind, caring, nurturing, and a heart of gold. One thing for sure is that if you met him once you had a friend for life. He was taken way too soon but he has left everyone with wonderful stories, memories and life lessons to follow. As we move on without him be kind to others, be that hug that someone needs, that ear to listen, that shoulder to lean on or that hand that needs holding. As per James’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral. A celebration of life will take place in the spring of 2019. Donations to Wounded Warriors Canada or the Northern Cancer Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Sudbury Park Lawn Cremation Services.

