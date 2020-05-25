JAMES “DAVID” HEWS May 1, 1948 – May 19, 2020



It is with great sadness that his family announces David’s sudden but peaceful passing at his home in Honora Bay on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Loving husband of Dora Charlebois-Hews of 47 and a half years. Loved by his son Michael. Proud grampa of Kevin and Miranda. Survived by his siblings Peggy (Pat), Bill (Mary Ann) and Susan (Shane). Predeceased by his parents Charlie and Biddie Hews of Sudbury. David was born and raised in the north and went to Laurentian University. David used his entrepreneurial spirit and his business acumen to succeed in his career. David noticed when others needed assistance and stepped in to do what he could. He lived life to the fullest and loved to be on the water, especially cruising in the North Channel. Travels in Europe and life in retirement on Manitoulin and in Florida, afforded David and Dora with many wonderful times with family, friends and acquaintances. David was well known for his huge sense of humour with a huge laugh to go with it and leaves behind a void to all who knew him. Due to the virus situation, a private gathering will take place at Island Funeral Home. However, a memorial will be planned at a later date. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society of Canada either online by visiting Alzheimer.ca or by mailing a cheque to The Alzheimer’s Society at 20 Eglinton Ave. W., 16th Floor, Toronto, ON M4R 1K8.

Don’t grieve for me, for now I’m free,

I’m following the path God laid for me.

I took His hand when I heard Him call,

I turned my back and left it all.

I could not stay another day

To laugh, to love,

to work or to play.

Tasks left undone

must stay that way,

I found that place

at close of the day.

If my parting has left a void,

Then fill it with remembered joy.

A friendship shared, laugh, a kiss,

Ah yes, these things I too will miss.

Be not burdened with times of sorrow,

I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.

My life’s been full, I savoured much,

Good friends, good times, a loved one’s touch.

Perhaps my time seems all too brief,

Don’t lengthen it now with undue grief.

Lift up your heart and share with me,

God wanted me now,

He set me free!