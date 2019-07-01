JAMES “BOY” ROY

October 20, 1947 – June 28, 2019

In Loving Memory of James “Boy” Roy, October 20, 1947 to June 28, 2019. Loving husband of Victoria Roy (nee Jacko) (predeceased). Beloved father of Sanford (Tanya) of Peterborough, Junior (Karen) and Faye (Daniel) all of Toronto. Treasured grandfather of Lucas, Victoria and Vanessa. Dear son of Marie (nee Trudeau) and Onezime Roy (both predeceased). Predeceased by his siblings Angeline, Rebecca, and Patrick, he will be greatly missed by his surviving brothers and sisters Eleanor, Elizabeth, Cecile, Chris, Mike, Kelvin and in-laws Doris, Helen, Russell, Nancy (predeceased), Francis (predeceased) and Caroline. Special godfather of Maureen, Mae, Calvin, Simon, Velma, Patrick (predeceased), Darron and Jolene. Boy was a family man and he always took care of his family and his extended family. He especially enjoyed visiting people, going to bingo, trying his luck with lottery tickets and at the casino. A big hockey fan, he took great pride in watching his sons play and he enjoyed watching all sports. A favourite pastime was playing games with family and friends and spending time with his breakfast club at Eddies and teasing the staff at Andy’s. Boy always had a smile on his face no matter what the situation. He worked at the Wiikwemikong Nursing Home as a Driver and PSW and for many years also worked as a roofer and window cleaner taking great pride in his work. Boy will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. We will miss hearing “Rub My Tummy”. Resting at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah, Ontario. Friends called Monday, July 1, 2019 after 3 pm. Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Mission Wiikwemkoong, Ontario Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 am with interment in the Wiikwemikong Cemetery. Donations to the Wiikwemikong Nursing Home would be appreciated in his memory.