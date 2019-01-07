

In Loving Memory of Jacob Sylvester Zachary Trudeau”Jake the Snake” has journeyed peacefully through the western door on December 22, 2018 surrounded by his family at Sudbury Health Sciences North at the age of 42. Beloved father of Storm and William Trudeau and Amber Bobiwash. Loved brother of Gabriel Scott Trudeau, Elaine Trudeau (Ed), Romeo Trudeau, Janey Trudeau (Dennis). Predeceased by parents Margaret Shawana and James Trudeau. He will be dearly missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Jacob always loved playing outside with his children, whether it be sliding or just going for walks with them. He also enjoyed helping out in ceremonies as a firekeeper. He was a security guard at our annual pow wows and was a strong advocate on Indigenous issues. Family and friends gathered at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah was from 2 pm on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Funeral Mass was 11am on Friday, December 28, 2018 at Holy Cross Mission. Burial at Upper Wikwemikong Cemetery. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.

