IVAN HARTLEY

After a courageous battle with cancer, Ivan Hartley passed away peacefully at Health Sciences North, with his children at his side. Beloved

father of Vicki (Ryan), Tara, Krista (Erik), Natalie, Kenneth (Gabrielle), Jesse (Jasmine) and Rebecca (Zack). Ivan will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Ayden, Ava, June and Sundra, as well as his sisters Mary (Rick) Block, Helen (David) Kew, Gayle Dion and Patty Watson. Ivan was born and raised in Spring Bay. He worked as a miner, drilling and blasting his whole career. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and had a great love for horses and being on the farm. He leaves behind many friends, co-workers and family who will all miss him dearly. Predeceased by his parents Albert and Stella (Lewis) Hartley, and sisters Donna, Shirley and Shelva. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Spring Bay Pentecostal Church at 11 am. Due to the situation with COVID-19, Ivan’s Celebration of Life is limited to 50 people by family invite only. Masks must be worn. Arrangements entrusted to the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay.