It’s time to start decorating for Harvest Glory Days

MANITOULIN—Friday, October 2 is coming: do you know where your pumpkins, corn stalks, scarecrows and hay bales are?

You’ll need to know where you can find them so you can decorate the outside of your home, business, church, community hall in time for the Friday, October 2 deadline to enter your proud handiwork in the 2020 edition of Harvest Glory Days.

Harvest Glory Days (this year is the eighth annual event) is both a call to decorate in the fall/harvest theme and, at the same time, it is a friendly competition among Manitoulin Island towns, hamlets, First Nations, to see which ones boast the most individual decorating efforts and so qualify them as ‘Harvest Glory Days Award Winning Communities’ that testify to the community spirit of the citizens of theses champion towns, First Nations, hamlets or villages.

Communities that have won the right to be judged ‘best decorated’ in the Harvest Glory theme are rewarded by The Manitoulin Expositor, sponsor of Harvest Glory Days, with a large metal sign, suitable for roadside posting, that testifies to the community spirit of this particular place.

Last year, Gore Bay was a first-time co-winner, with Manitowaning, in the ‘large town’ category and now sports a bright sign proudly mounted on the way into town.

Manitowaning has been a habitual winner since the first year of the event, 2013 (sharing the honour as, previously noted, with Gore Bay in 2019).

Silver Water in Robinson Township in the heart of Manitoulin Island’s West End, also holds a nearly-perfect record in the small-town category. The first year of the event, this honour went to Spring Bay.

In the medium-sized community category, the village of Sheguiandah and Providence Bay have each had bragging rights. The last two years have been in Sheguiandah’s favour.

So, you folks in South Baymouth, Little Current, Aundeck Omni Kaning, Wiikwemkoong, Meldrum Bay, M’Chigeeng, the ball is in your court to claim the honour for a first time.

It helps if there is a community champion (or, better still, a group of them) who can help push and encourage their neighbours to join the fun for the overall good of their towns and, ultimately, of Manitoulin Island.

Registration (your civic address and your community) needs to take place by 5 pm on Friday, October 2. The form can be found online at manitoulin.com and can be emailed to expositor@manitoulin.com or faxed to 705-368-3822.

If you have any questions, please contact The Expositor Office at 705-368-2744 or email expositor@manitoulin.com.