It’s time once again for the annual Robbie Burns Dinner

MANITOULIN—Back by popular demand, there will be a traditional Burns Dinner event again in 2019, on Saturday, January 26.

January 25 is the anniversary of famed Scottish poet Robbie Burns. Burns Dinner events are always held on or near the actual birthday of the poet. Again this year, the event is organized and hosted by the Manitoulin Navy League as both a community event and a fundraising event for the Manitoulin Sea Cadet Corps.

The Burns Dinner is being held at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre in Little Current (the hotel is located beside and behind 3 Cows and a Cone on Highway 6).

People who have been to one of the previous two Burns Dinners hosted by the Manitoulin Navy League will know that they can expect an evening of fun in the context of the traditions associated with Burns Dinners around the world. They will know they can expect a traditional meal of roast beef, neeps and tatties—that’s Scottish for parsnips and potatoes—and a good deal more besides.

They’ll know that there will be bagpiping, including the traditional piping in and presentation of the haggis (a unique Scottish traditional paté) and that the haggis will be “addressed” by way of the recitation of the famous Burns poem, ‘To the Haggis.’

A local tradition has become the Parade of the Tartans, where the bagpiper leads those guests wearing kilts or tartans around the room to much applause. For anyone who has a kilt and doesn’t often have the opportunity to wear it to appropriate functions, this event is perfect.

Anyone interested in learning more about their own famliy’s Scottish culture and heritage, or just wanting a pleasant evening out in a winter month, this is a perfect event that also supports the Island’s Sea Cadets program.

Tickets are once again $40 and are available in Little Current at The Expositor Office and at Breakaway Sports. In Gore Bay, tickets are available at the Manitoulin West Recorder Office.

Tickets can also be reserved by calling 705-368-3718 and leaving a message.

Attendance at the two previous Burns Dinners on Manitoulin Island have been about 90 people. The management of the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre says they can easily accommodate more people this year in their ballroom, where the event will be held.

The hotel is also offering rooms that night at a discounted rate of $99 for anyone wishing to stay over.