Isolation, supportive care centres sought by leadership committee

MANITOULIN – The Manitoulin COVID-19 Leadership Co-ordination Committee continues discussions around the establishment of isolation centres and supportive care centres to assist in the treatment of COVID-19 patients and those who need to self-isolate. The committee has identified action items in relation to these two categories of centres, including a priority of approaching hotel committees and other local accommodations to discuss the possibility of using those spaces.

The committee agreed at its meeting last week to review COVID-19 signage on the Island with a view to determining which signs may need to be updated, and which signs may need to be removed. The committee will contact the Ministry of Transportation to co-ordinate these efforts.

The committee noted that as the province moves forward with its phase two reopening, it is important that Island residents and visitors continue to wear masks and practice social distancing as much as possible.

The committee met for its eighth session on Tuesday, June 23.