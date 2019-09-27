Islanders win Sudbury SPPA golf tournament

SUDBURY – A local team has won the annual Sudbury Police Pensioners Association (SPPA) golf tournament.

On September 5, 88 golfers—mostly retired police officers—participated in the annual SPPA golf tournament. The tournament was held at the Pine Grove Golf and Country Club.

A team of police retirees and a guest from Manitoulin claimed the championship with a score of nine under in a scramble-type round of 18 holes. The team included Warren Haggart, Mickey McKinny, Bill McCoy and Ray Corbiere. Team member Mickey McKinny said, “it’s not about winning or losing, it’s a chance to meet with friends and get to know new ones.”

The winning team gets their names on a plaque and all participants were included in a draw for prizes. Runners-up included the team of Ron Allain, Dennis Bracken, Willy Baltatrsem and George Cusson. They scored six under for second place.

The Manitoulin team expressed their gratitude to the tournament organizers: Al Balloway, Grant Howard, Mike Omilin and Al Bignucolo.