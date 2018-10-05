Islanders take part in CIBC Run for the Cure

Funds raised go toward breast cancer research

MANITOULIN—Several women from Manitoulin Island took part in the always successful Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure this past Sunday. In fact, one of the local women was recognized at the Sudbury Run for having raised the amount of money among participants.

“I’m very lucky to have very supportive family and friends,” stated Heather Theijsmeijer of Kagawong. “It was a really good, successful day. It is thanks to my friends and family that I received an award for being the top fundraiser at the Sudbury event. I’m very grateful for everyone’s support.”

Ms. Theijsmeir took part in the run held this past Sunday for the ninth year and raised just over $1,620 dollars for the Run for The Cure. She pointed out that fellow Kagawong resident Mary Buie, a member of the Burns Wharf Theatre Company team that takes part in the event every year, raised about $1,200.

“Everything went very well,” said Ms. Buie, who has taken part in the event the past seven years. Ms. Buie is a breast cancer survivor of five-and-a-half years.

The Sudbury event drew about 400 participants.

“It was a great day,” said Ms. Theijsmeijer, pointing out the Sudbury Run for the Cure event raised a total of over $49,000.

“It didn’t rain, but there were snowflakes (during the run),” said Ms. Buie, who pointed out the temperature was three degrees. “My daughter Jennifer, who lives in Calgary, took part in a run (on Saturday) and said it had had snowed and was minus four degrees.

“It was good that Burns Wharf group members took part again this year; they have been doing this since I was diagnosed with breast cancer. They have always been very supportive,” said Ms. Buie.

Ms. Buie stressed, “we all take part in this event for the people that we know with cancer and those who have died from breast cancer. The theme for this year’s run was ‘We Promise to Make Breast Cancer Beatable;’ a theme which was used throughout Canada.”

“It is great to contribute to such a worthy cause,” added Ms. Theijsmeijer.

More than 82,000 Canadians gathered in 56 different communities across the country on Sunday to take part in the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure raising an estimated $16.2 million for the breast cancer cause.

Funds raised in support of the 27th annual CIBC Run for the Cure will be invested by the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) in the most promising breast cancer research as well as the country’s leading breast cancer information and support programs for people with breast cancer and their families.

“Each day, 73 Canadians will hear the words ‘you have breast cancer.’ Today’s Run was an incredible show of support for each and every one of those Canadians who will be impacted in some way by a breast cancer diagnosis,” said Lynne Hudson, president and CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society. “The funds we raised are going to go a long way in helping to change the way we prevent, diagnose, treat and live with-and beyond-breast cancer.”

“Our dedicated and passionate partner, CIBC, sets a true example of what commitment and leadership within the breast cancer cause looks like. Since the Run’s start in 1992, Canadians have been lacing up to run every single year, raising over $445 million for the breast cancer cause,” said Ms. Hudson. “Thank you so much to Team CIBC and our Run for the Cure participants across the country who took the time to make, and keep, their promise to make breast cancer beatable today.”