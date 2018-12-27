Islanders punch above weight in Order of Canada ‘inductees’ lineup

OTTAWA—The year 2019 is already setting up to be a high water mark for Manitoulin Island when it comes to honours and awards of high distinction. A release from the Governor General of Canada’s office indicates that two Island residents will be receiving the Order of Canada, an honour to be conferred sometime later in 2019—effectively doubling the count.

The 2019 recipients, Austin Hunt of Kagawong and Shirley Cheechoo of M’Chigeeng, will join Jeanette Corbiere Lavell of Manitowaning (Wiikwemkoong) and Doug Smith of Gore Bay and the late Daphne Odjig (the first of Manitoulin’s progeny to be so elevated) to Canada’s most august civilian honours list.

Out of Canada’s 40-odd million citizens, roughly 1,300 have been so honoured. With a population that barely tops 10 times that number in total, Manitoulin Island residents punch well above our weight.

The Order of Canada was established in 1967 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and has remained the cornerstone of the Canadian honours system since then. The honour recognizes “outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation.” The contributions of the recipients are varied, but all have in common that they have enriched the lives of others and made a difference to our nation.

The Order of Canada’s Latin motto is Desiderantes Melioreum Patrium (they desire a better country, translated to English).

The Order of Canada has three levels: companion, recognizing national pre-eminence or international service or achievement; officer, which recognizes national service or achievement; and member, which recognizes outstanding contributions at the local or regional level or in a special field of activity.

The insignia of the Order follows a design by Bruce Beatty, himself a recipient, and consists of a stylized snowflake of six points, with a red annulus at its centre which bears a stylized maple leaf circumscribed with the motto of the order and is surmounted by the Royal Crown. The medal itself is struck in fine silver and is composed of three individual pieces: the snowflake, annulus and maple leaf. The colour is added by hand through a unique application of opaque and translucent enamel.

All Canadians are eligible for the Order of Canada, with the exception of federal and provincial politicians and judges while in office. The order’s constitution permits non-Canadians to be considered for honorary appointments. Members of the Royal family, governor generals and their spouses are appointed in the extraordinary category. There are no posthumous appointments.

Any person or group is welcome to nominate a deserving individual as a candidate for appointment to the Order of Canada. Appointments are made on the recommendations of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada, an independent council chaired by the chief justice of Canada. Members of the Advisory Council on the Order of Canada reflect the diversity and excellence in Canadian society. Certain members are appointed by virtue of their office; others are appointed for a fixed term to achieve a balanced representation of the various regions of the country.