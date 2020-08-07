Islander successful in ultra-marathon run to raise funds for OCF

SUDBURY – Christian Kaiser-Fox, originally from Manitoulin Island, held a very successful 77-kilometre ultra-marathon run from Sudbury to Webbwood to raise funds for the Ojibwe Cultural Foundation (OCF) this past Sunday. The idea of the run was to connect people with Anishinaabe culture and physical fitness.

“I raised $3,020,” stated Mr. Kaiser-Fox on Monday. “It is a good run. It was pretty hard past the 50-kilometre mark, I was running with cement in my legs,” he quipped. But he kept going as, “I had a lot of support.”

“I’m running from Sudbury to Webbwood to raise funds for the (OCF),” Mr. Kaiser-Fox told the Recorder last Friday. He explained, “I grew up in M’Chigeeng First Nation. On this reservation was a little place known as the (OCF). The OCF is an excellent place to learn about culture and history, learn and make traditional arts/crafts, host a variety of programs, events and workshops.”

“I can recall learning how to make a shield for men’s traditional dance, medicine pouches, playing my guitar at two of their open mic nights, learning about Indigenous stories that were local to that area, learning about skinning a porcupine and more! They have done well and I hope they continue to do well as I believe it is important to have culturally focused programs for the children, youth, elders, and the community of M’Chigeeng First Nation.”

“I firmly believe the OCF will use the funds I raise to benefit the community of M’Chigeeng,” stated Mr. Kaiser-Fox. “I will have some people running with me during parts of the marathon, my friend Michelle, Dad, my son Oliver, and my mom and my partner Amber (Gaudrault) and Jeff will be there to provide water on the run. Yes, our son Oliver, who is six, will run the last stretch, probably the last kilometre.”

“Running has been one of my favourite passions and pastimes,” said Mr. Kaiser-Fox. “Since I was 13 years of age, I have run on a regular basis. M’Chigeeng First Nation was the first place that I ran for my training. From Grade 10 (2011) to Grade 12 (2013) at Manitoulin Secondary School I ran cross-country and 3,000-metre track. I was the only person from M’Chigeeng First Nation during these years at MSS to run on their cross-country team.”

“After graduating from MSS in 2014, I graduated from Cambrian College’s physical fitness management program in 2017,” continued Mr. Kaiser-Fox. “I currently work as a healthy living co-ordinator in Sudbury. I’ve continued running during the years as part of my exercise routine, but I hadn’t raced since high school, until 2019, where I ran three full marathons (42.2 kilometres). In chronological order I ran: Sudbury Rocks Marathon (May 14, 2019), The Friendly Massey Marathon (July 21, 2019), and Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon (October 20, 2019).”

“This year I participated in the social distancing run hosted by Marathon Training Academy which is a virtual run in honour of everyone’s cancelled races,” said Mr. Kaiser-Fox. “During this time I am pushing my limits and running a distance that I haven’t ran before; I would like to inspire others to show what they can achieve when they put their mind and heart into it, and donate to a facility that I know has the capability to do wonders for this community.”

Mr. Kaiser Fox, who is 23, was sponsored on the run by Tucos Tacos Lounge in Sudbury.